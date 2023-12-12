KB Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

KB Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,162 shares during the period. Despegar.com comprises approximately 0.3% of KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. KB Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.27% of Despegar.com worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Despegar.com by 24.9% in the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,566,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,039,000 after buying an additional 909,690 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Despegar.com by 32.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,983,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after buying an additional 970,051 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Despegar.com by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,560,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,099,000 after buying an additional 224,519 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,320,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,357,000 after purchasing an additional 196,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Medina Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Despegar.com by 56.6% during the first quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 2,195,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,482,000 after buying an additional 793,724 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DESP traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.52. 68,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,072. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $9.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.37.

Despegar.com ( NYSE:DESP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $178.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.34 million. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 1.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Despegar.com, Corp. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Despegar.com from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

