KB Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCN. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 93,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,361,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 271,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,726,000 after purchasing an additional 100,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total value of $639,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,923.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total transaction of $840,016.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,130 shares in the company, valued at $8,813,747.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total transaction of $639,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,923.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

NYSE FCN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $222.06. 41,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,171. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.17. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.42 and a 12-month high of $232.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.57 and a 200 day moving average of $194.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $893.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.70 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.