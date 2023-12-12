KB Financial Partners LLC Invests $1.26 Million in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,188 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $550,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $890,152,000 after buying an additional 1,902,348 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,584,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 279.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,831,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $194,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.1 %

ROST traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $135.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,493. The company has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $135.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.70.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

