KB Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,387 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group accounts for 0.5% of KB Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on IBKR. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.88.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $84.24. The company had a trading volume of 307,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,802. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.73. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.23 and a 52 week high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 21,246 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $1,964,617.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 988,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,365,353.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total transaction of $1,207,249.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 438,922 shares in the company, valued at $40,301,818.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 21,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $1,964,617.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 988,054 shares in the company, valued at $91,365,353.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 523,717 shares of company stock valued at $45,759,338. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

