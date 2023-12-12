KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR) Trading 20% Higher

KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 20% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.15). 816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 38,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.13).

KCR Residential REIT Stock Up 20.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.26, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.00 million, a PE ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 0.32.

KCR Residential REIT Company Profile

K&C REIT PLC is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of Central London. The firm invests mainly in residential properties. K&C REIT PLC is based in United Kingdom.

