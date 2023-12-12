Kellanova (NYSE:K) Position Increased by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Kellanova comprises about 1.0% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $5,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 902.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the second quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 402.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter valued at $498,486,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE K opened at $54.26 on Tuesday. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $74.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.73.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Kellanova’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $4,729,462.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,098,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,288,644,046.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 778,000 shares of company stock worth $41,780,934. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

