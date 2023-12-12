Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Shares Gap Down to $34.31

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.31, but opened at $32.50. Kinetik shares last traded at $33.14, with a volume of 691,093 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Kinetik in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinetik in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered Kinetik from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Kinetik from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinetik has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Kinetik Stock Down 3.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.58.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.28). Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $330.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. Kinetik’s payout ratio is currently 370.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinetik

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNTK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

