KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. cut its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 172,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,473 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.1% during the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 44,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,121,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,784,000 after purchasing an additional 30,780 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.66. The company had a trading volume of 445,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.60. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $77.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.80.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $903.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.78%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

