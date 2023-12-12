KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stake Decreased by Private Capital Management LLC

Private Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,708 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up approximately 4.5% of Private Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Private Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $37,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KKR. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,861.1% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $46,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.36. 180,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,190,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.80. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $77.69.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $903.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.12 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 22.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

