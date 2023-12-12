Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KVYO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

In other Klaviyo news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $339,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 1,770,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $50,135,405.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,710.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $339,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,701,483 shares of company stock worth $189,785,999.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KVYO. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000.

Shares of Klaviyo stock opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.71. Klaviyo has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $39.47.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Klaviyo will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

