Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.85.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KVYO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KVYO. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000.
Shares of Klaviyo stock opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.71. Klaviyo has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $39.47.
Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Klaviyo will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.
