Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KVYO. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.85.

Klaviyo Price Performance

KVYO opened at $30.17 on Friday. Klaviyo has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.71.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.16 million. Klaviyo’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that Klaviyo will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Klaviyo news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 1,770,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $50,135,405.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $339,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 1,770,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $50,135,405.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $756,710.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,701,483 shares of company stock valued at $189,785,999 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Partners L P acquired a new position in Klaviyo during the third quarter worth $1,708,162,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,381,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

Featured Stories

