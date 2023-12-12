Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Short Interest Update

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 1,250.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Klöckner & Co SE Price Performance

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE stock remained flat at $5.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average of $8.41. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $9.80.

Get Klöckner & Co SE alerts:

Klöckner & Co SE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. The company operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. It offers flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; and aluminum products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.