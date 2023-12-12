Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Short Interest Update

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 1,250.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Klöckner & Co SE Price Performance
Shares of Klöckner & Co SE stock remained flat at $5.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average of $8.41. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $9.80.
Klöckner & Co SE Company Profile
