Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Sets New 1-Year High at $63.12

Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.12 and last traded at $62.86, with a volume of 13224 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.54.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Knife River in a report on Monday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.95.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Knife River had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knife River by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Knife River by 18.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Knife River by 3.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Knife River by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Knife River by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

