Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Up 778.1% in November

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 778.1% from the November 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRNY traded down €0.13 ($0.14) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €29.20 ($31.40). The company had a trading volume of 68,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,119. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is €29.36 and its 200 day moving average is €31.54. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12-month low of €28.27 ($30.40) and a 12-month high of €35.51 ($38.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported €0.63 ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 15.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, dairy, and beer and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

