Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stake Lifted by Silverarc Capital Management LLC

Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 249.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,927 shares during the quarter. Krystal Biotech comprises about 4.3% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Krystal Biotech worth $13,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.56.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $106.01 on Tuesday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.81 and a twelve month high of $132.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.15.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $3.89. The business had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8500.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

