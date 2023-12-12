Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, an increase of 737.3% from the November 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kumba Iron Ore from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Shares of KIROY stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.01. 236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,274. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48. Kumba Iron Ore has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $11.16.

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.

