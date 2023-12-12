Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, an increase of 737.3% from the November 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kumba Iron Ore from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th.
Kumba Iron Ore Stock Performance
Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile
Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.
