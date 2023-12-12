L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Port Capital LLC

Port Capital LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 876.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 195,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,304,000 after acquiring an additional 175,627 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,388,000 after acquiring an additional 10,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.88.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:LHX traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $200.46. 201,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,274. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $221.03. The firm has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.68.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

