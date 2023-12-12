Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $725.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $680.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LRCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.75.

LRCX stock opened at $735.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $96.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $659.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $651.56. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $397.06 and a 12-month high of $737.99.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $1,338,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,495,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $1,338,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,495,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,095 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,801. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1,052.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 11.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

