Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.29.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LW

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $102.60 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $117.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.99 and its 200-day moving average is $100.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.