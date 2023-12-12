LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.63 and last traded at $4.54. 15,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 326,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of LanzaTech Global in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

LanzaTech Global Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LanzaTech Global

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNZA. Barclays PLC bought a new position in LanzaTech Global during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in LanzaTech Global during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in LanzaTech Global by 1,196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

