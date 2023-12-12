Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 881,052 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 20,167 shares during the period. Las Vegas Sands makes up 1.1% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.12% of Las Vegas Sands worth $51,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $47.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.13. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.77 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the casino operator to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

LVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.68.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

