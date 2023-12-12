Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.68.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $47.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.01 and a 200 day moving average of $52.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $43.77 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the casino operator to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVS. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,471 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,081,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,930 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

