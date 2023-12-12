Lauer Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Lauer Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.52. 1,568,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,502,637. The firm has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.659 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 234.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on ENB

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.