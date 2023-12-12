Lauer Wealth LLC Has $244,000 Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Lauer Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.7% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 13,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 233,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $17.20. 6,179,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,033,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.73%.

A number of research firms have commented on KMI. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.57.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

