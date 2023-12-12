Lauer Wealth LLC Has $297,000 Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Lauer Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.94.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of SCCO traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $74.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.27. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $59.15 and a 12-month high of $87.59.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 35.91%. Research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 107.24%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

