Lauer Wealth LLC Has $302,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Lauer Wealth LLC reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 12,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 17,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:USB traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.25. 3,112,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,391,555. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 154 shares of company stock valued at $2,948 and sold 5,026 shares valued at $200,306. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.19.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

