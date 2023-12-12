Lauer Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Lauer Wealth LLC cut its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up approximately 0.4% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 26,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 20.2% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 307,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,972,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on BX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.2 %

BX stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,806,059. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $80.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $117.29.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 1,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,430.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 1,842 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

