Lauer Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Lauer Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MP Materials by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,977,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,077,000 after acquiring an additional 497,497 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,933,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,401,000 after buying an additional 157,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,965,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,498,000 after buying an additional 200,041 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 2,064.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,091,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,741,000 after buying an additional 2,948,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MP Materials by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,784,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,489,000 after purchasing an additional 32,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Stock Down 3.9 %

MP Materials stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.71. 1,186,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548,056. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average of $20.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a current ratio of 12.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. MP Materials had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.58 million. Research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MP shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.57.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

