Lauer Wealth LLC Sells 207 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Lauer Wealth LLC decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,602 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 0.7% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.04. 2,999,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,099,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.45. The firm has a market cap of $151.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,061 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,768 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

