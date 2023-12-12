Lauer Wealth LLC Sells 340 Shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Lauer Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of NVE worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of NVE during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of NVE during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVE in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NVE by 97.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVE in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Get NVE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NVE Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NVEC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.36. 12,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,255. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.66 and a 200 day moving average of $81.69. NVE Co. has a one year low of $62.90 and a one year high of $100.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.16.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.13 million for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 59.71%.

NVE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.49%.

About NVE

(Free Report)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.