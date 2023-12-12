Lauer Wealth LLC Sells 504 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Lauer Wealth LLC lessened its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 0.8% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7,209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,609,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,659 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,159,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,918,000 after buying an additional 67,372 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,025,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,762,000 after buying an additional 247,773 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,204,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,467,000 after purchasing an additional 62,837 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAU stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.24. 188,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,928. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.74. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.