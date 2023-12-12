Lauer Wealth LLC Sells 6,709 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Lauer Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,254 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,709 shares during the quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.33. 1,697,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,504,679. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average of $27.42.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

