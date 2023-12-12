Lauer Wealth LLC Sells 815 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Lauer Wealth LLC cut its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,929 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in GSK in the second quarter worth $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GSK by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSK stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.35. 1,932,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,365,730. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average of $35.43. The firm has a market cap of $74.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $38.32.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. Research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,565.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

