Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Raised to C$32.00 at Raymond James

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LB. Cormark cut shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. National Bankshares set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$31.47.

TSE:LB opened at C$25.36 on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$24.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.23. The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.53.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.13). Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company had revenue of C$247.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$261.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.5815603 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

