Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down to $6.82

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.82, but opened at $6.60. Lavoro shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 183 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LVRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Lavoro in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lavoro in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Lavoro Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Lavoro Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lavoro

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lavoro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lavoro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Kim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lavoro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,325,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lavoro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,201,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lavoro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Lavoro Company Profile

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

Further Reading

