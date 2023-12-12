Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down to $6.82

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.82, but opened at $6.60. Lavoro shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 183 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LVRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Lavoro in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lavoro in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Lavoro
Lavoro Stock Performance
Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Lavoro Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lavoro
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lavoro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lavoro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Kim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lavoro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,325,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lavoro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,201,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lavoro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.
Lavoro Company Profile
Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lavoro
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Oracle’s stock just went on sale
Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.