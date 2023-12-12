Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 144,834 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,780,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,834 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 1.4% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 1.75% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $1,105,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $233,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,289.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,913 shares of company stock worth $12,415,130 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.47. 969,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.16 and a 52 week high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 38.98%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

