Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,611,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,713 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Alibaba Group worth $301,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 20,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group Price Performance
Shares of BABA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,478,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,478,719. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $70.08 and a 52 week high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.61. The company has a market capitalization of $180.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.60.
Alibaba Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BABA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. HSBC decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.20.
Alibaba Group Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
