Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 1,114,513 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,012,403 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114,513 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up 0.9% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.59% of ConocoPhillips worth $726,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $11,887,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $79,000. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.4% in the second quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,318 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 17.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 120,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,470,000 after purchasing an additional 17,511 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.90.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.04. 2,012,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,666,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.99. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,649 shares of company stock worth $9,089,600. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

