Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 1,385,505 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,191,151 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385,505 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Cisco Systems worth $682,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,327,779,000 after buying an additional 1,608,937,176 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after buying an additional 59,466,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,028,781,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 21.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,468,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,847,331,000 after buying an additional 9,614,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.34. 4,612,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,465,344. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,712. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. New Street Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

