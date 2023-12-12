Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 23,605 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,328,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,605 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Caterpillar worth $326,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 85,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,151,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,843,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 12.5% during the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 14.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 265,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,331,000 after purchasing an additional 34,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 7.4% during the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.11.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT traded down $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $259.50. The stock had a trading volume of 672,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.30. The stock has a market cap of $132.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

