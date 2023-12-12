Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 845,610 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,859,961 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 845,610 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of eBay worth $217,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $2,274,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in eBay by 26.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,868,758 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $83,515,000 after buying an additional 387,811 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 893,409 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $39,927,000 after acquiring an additional 24,628 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at eBay
In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
eBay Price Performance
EBAY stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,220,490. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $52.23.
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.
eBay Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.
eBay Profile
eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
