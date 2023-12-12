Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 845,610 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,859,961 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 845,610 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of eBay worth $217,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $2,274,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in eBay by 26.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,868,758 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $83,515,000 after buying an additional 387,811 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 893,409 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $39,927,000 after acquiring an additional 24,628 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on eBay

eBay Price Performance

EBAY stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,220,490. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.