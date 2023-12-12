Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,633,368 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 181,123 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Electronic Arts worth $211,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $9,760,000. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $493,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 58.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 406,774 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $52,758,000 after buying an additional 150,251 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,286,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of EA stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.23. The company had a trading volume of 443,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.86 and its 200 day moving average is $127.88. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.38.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

Insider Activity

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $95,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,547 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,162.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $95,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,162.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $1,282,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,827,189.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,659 shares of company stock worth $4,445,229. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

