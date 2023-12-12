Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,192,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,227,441 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Boston Scientific worth $497,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 38,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $872,685.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,889,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $872,685.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,992 shares in the company, valued at $10,889,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $629,650.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,078,279.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,273 shares of company stock valued at $13,959,846 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.90.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.57. 1,139,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,957,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a PE ratio of 67.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

