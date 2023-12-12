Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,644,168 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 218,977 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 0.9% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Union Pacific worth $745,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Eley Financial Management Inc raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 18,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of UNP traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $233.83. The company had a trading volume of 381,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,592. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.26. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $240.48. The company has a market capitalization of $142.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

