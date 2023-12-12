Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,818,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,652 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Zoetis worth $485,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 439.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,674 shares of company stock worth $4,572,459 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.88.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,778. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.76 and a 1-year high of $194.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

