Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,896,583 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 785,442 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of HDFC Bank worth $341,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HDB. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 8.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,109,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,361,000 after acquiring an additional 85,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in HDFC Bank by 7,387.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,292,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,089 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 3.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,773,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,311,000 after acquiring an additional 91,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 89.8% during the second quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 305,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 144,474 shares during the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HDB stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $64.44. 727,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,611. The stock has a market cap of $119.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.06. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $55.95 and a 1-year high of $71.76.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.35. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

