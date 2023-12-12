Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $404.13 Million Stock Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,221,292 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,582,327 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras worth $404,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,951,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 241,463 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 131,226 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 278.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 185,893 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 136,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 450,654.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 392,156 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 392,069 shares during the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.20 price objective on the stock. Bradesco Corretora raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.34.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PBR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.48. 3,053,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,850,738. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.46 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 35.31%. Analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.243 dividend. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 35.19%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.