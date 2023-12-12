Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $601.75 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,083,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 191,043 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Amphenol worth $601,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 64.2% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 7.6% in the second quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Amphenol by 17.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,306,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $365,852,000 after purchasing an additional 644,443 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 195.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 28,453 shares during the period. Finally, SRB Corp raised its holdings in Amphenol by 26.2% in the second quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.32. 823,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,575,983. The firm has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

