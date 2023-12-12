Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,809,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,078 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 1.53% of IQVIA worth $631,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 342.2% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.29. 222,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $241.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.64. The company has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IQV. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $248.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.46.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

