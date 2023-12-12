Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,020,519 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,817,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020,519 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 0.9% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Chevron worth $758,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.89.

Chevron Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,096,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,524,242. The company has a market capitalization of $269.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.84. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.72 and a one year high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.